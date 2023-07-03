Treble-Winner Bernardo Marries Pregnant Girlfriend, Tomaz In

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva tied the knot with stunning model Ines Tomaz in Portugal yesterday in front of a host of his Treble-winning team-mates.

250 people were reportedly present for Silva and Ines’ wedding, while teammates Ruben Dias, Riyad Mahrez, Kyle Walker and João Cancelo were also there.

Along with his ex-girlfriend Margarida Corceiro, an actress and model who has lately been connected to F1 driver Lando Norris, Joao Felix, who spent the second half of the previous season on loan at Chelsea before returning to Atletico Madrid, attended the event.

The wedding ceremony and reception were held on Saturday at a hilltop hotel and winery in the Douro Valley, about an hour and a half’s drive inland from Porto in northern Portugal, on a 120-hectare grape estate.

In an Oscar de la Renta wedding gown, Ines, who is expecting the couple’s first child, looked lovely as she said “I do.”

Silva, who had been said to be moving to Saudi Arabia, chose a suit by custom…