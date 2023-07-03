Why Foden Is A Special Player At Man City -Kovacic

Mateo Koavcic has described Man City star, Phil Foden as a special player and will be looking forward to playing alongside with him.

Recall that the former Chelsea midfielder joined City last week.

Kovacic said: “I think Phil Foden is probably the player that can dominate and that [has] already won so much throughout his young career and showing every game that he is on a big level and a huge, huge talent.

“As well in this game [Champions League final] when he came on he was great, and to see his movement and his skill, I think he’s a special player.

“Very similar to David Silva maybe, this is the type of player that I see in Foden.

