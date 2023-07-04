2023 WWC: Super Falcons Arrive Australia

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have landed in Australia for the 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The showpiece will be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.

Super Falcons defender Glory Ogbonna announced the team’s arrival on her Twitter handle.

“Glory to God for safe landing 🛬🇦🇺.”

The Randy Waldrum led side will have all their group matches in Australia.

They have been placed in Group B alongside hosts Australia, Republic of Ireland and Canada.

The Nigerian team’s first match will be against Canada on July 21 at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

The Super Falcons are the only African team to take part in all FIFA Women’s World Cups since it’s inception in China 1991.

