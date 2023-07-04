Brighton Step Up Interest In Super Eagles Defender

Brighton & Hove Albion have stepped up their interest in Super Eagles defender, Calvin Bassey.

The Seagulls had the centre-back on their radar last summer before the Nigerian opted for a move to Eredivisie club Ajax.

The Premier League club have now reignited their interest in the player.



Read Also: 2023 AFCON: Super Eagles Will Do Well In Cote d’Ivoire — Osimhen

Transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano hinted that Brighton have started contacts for Bassey.

“Brighton have already started contacts for Calvin Bassey as new centre back. Levi Colwill deal looks complicated as Chelsea don’t change their position: he’s not for sale. 🔵 #BHAFC ,” Romano wrote on his Twitter handle.

“De Zerbi appreciates Bassey, waiting for Ajax to clarify potential asking price.”

The 23-year-old made 25 league appearances for Ajax last season with a goal to his name.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may…