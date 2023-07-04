Chelsea To Make Third Bid For Caicedo

Premier League club Chelsea are set to make a third bid for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer transfer window.

According to Chelseanews.com, Brighton and Hove Albion have reportedly put the youngster’s price tag at £100 million.

Chelsea have already had bids of £55 million and £60 million rejected and they are set to submit a bid of £80 million.

Caicedo is reportedly keen on the deal and has agreed personal terms with the Blues.

The Blues have been eyeing a deal for him since the January transfer window.

The 21 year old has also been linked to other Premier League clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United.

Caicedo got one goal and one assist in 37 Premier League games last term.

Chelsea were 12th place in the Premier League last season with 44 points from 38 matches.

