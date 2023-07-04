Enyimba Players Rewarded With N20m For NPL Title Win

Enyimba players have been rewarded with N20m cash gift for winning the 2022/23 Nigeria Premier League title.

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti doled out the money to the players.

Erstwhile chairman of the club, Felix Anyansi-Agwu, head coach Finidi George, his assistants and other support staff will get varying sums for their efforts.

Governor Otti promised to reward the players and their officials after hosting them at the government house last weekend.

Enyimba won the title at the NPL Super Six playoffs held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos last month.

It was the Peoples’ Elephant ninth NPL title.

