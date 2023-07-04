I Could Play In The Ghana Premier League

Black Stars forward, Jordan Ayew, has said there is the possibility of him playing in the Ghana Premier League.

Speaking in an interview on GTV Sports Plus, Ayew said he will obviously choose a team that is based in Accra because he stays in the capital city.

“The Ghana Premier League is something that I have in mind. One day I could play for a team in Accra because I base in Accra,” the Crystal Palace striker said.

Ayew would join a growing list of Black Stars players who returned to the local league in the closing years of their professional careers if his aim of playing in the league back home materialises.

Agyemang Badu, Sulley Muntari, Agyemang Badu, and Samuel Inkoom are the Black Stars players who returned after spending much of their careers in Europe.

The 31-year-old has only plied his trade abroad, featuring for the likes of Olympique Marseille, Aston Villa and presently Crystal Palace.

