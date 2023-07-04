I Would Have Loved Messi To Barca But…–Iniesta

Barcelona legend, Andres Iniesta has revealed that he would have loved Lionel Messi to return to the Catalan club instead of joining Inter Miami side in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

Recall that before his decision to move to Miami, Messi had been linked with a return to Barca.

The former PSG star last month announced that he would move to Inter Miami to start a new chapter in his football career.

However, Iniesta has now shared his opinion on Messi’s decision, insisting that everyone looks for the best option.

The former Spain international said (via Barca Universal): “It would have been nice [for Messi to return to Barcelona], special for what it means, but in the end, everyone looks for the best option, what they think will be good for them and, from there, they will probably live a different experience to what they have lived before.

“If it’s what he was looking forward to and what he wanted, I am sure it will go well, as it did well in all the places he’s…