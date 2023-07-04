Ighalo In Talks To Join New Saudi Club

Odion Ighalo’s representatives are in talks with Saudi Arabian clubs for a summer move.

Ighalo’s is a free agent after leaving Al Hilal at the end of last season following the expiration of his contract.

Skysports reported that the talks have been with Al Khaleej, who barely escaped relegation from the top league, and Al Hazim, who have been promoted to the Saudi Premier division.

Read Also: Neymar Fined $3.5m For Environmental Offence

The forward was top scorer in the Saudi League two seasons ago.

The Nigerian failed to retain the crown last season as he netted 19 times.

Ighalo also once featured for Al Shabab in the Saudi Arabia Professional Football League.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.