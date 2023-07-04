I’ll Be Delighted To See Mbappe At Real Madrid –Morientes

Former Real Madrid striker Fernando Morientes says he will be delighted to see Kylian Mbappe join the Spanish giants.

Real are targeting the striker as he enters the final year of his PSG deal.

Morientes said: “As a fan of the Spanish league, I would like to see Mbappé in Madrid, I think it would be good to see the best players, what happens is that I don’t like that it takes so long and that there is so much debate.

“Mbappe is the one who has to decide his future.

“It could be that if it’s not this year, it could be the next. If he doesn’t come, others like him or better will come.”

