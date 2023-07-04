Neymar Fined $3.5m For Environmental Offence

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar on Monday was fined $3.33 million by the Brazilian authorities for breaching environmental rules during the construction of his coastal mansion in the southeastern part of the country.

The luxury project violated rules regarding the use and movement of freshwater sources, rock and sand, local authorities first alleged late last month and confirmed on Monday.

His residence is located in the town of Mangaratiba on the southern coast of Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state.

According to CNN, Mangaratiba’s environmental body said in a statement on Monday that environmental infractions were made “in the construction of an artificial lake at the mansion.”

Besides the fine, the case will be probed by the local attorney general’s office, the state civil police and environmental protection office, among other environmental control bodies.

