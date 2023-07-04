Nike To Sponsor Ronaldo, Al-Nassr Kits Next Season

Sportswear brand, Nike is set to become the new kit sponsor for Cristiano Ronaldo’s club Al-Nassr from next season.

The deal will take effect during the Al-Nassr Japan tour at the end of July.

The brand will take over from Duneus which was the former sponsor of the Saudi Pro League side.

Nike have endorsed Ronaldo since 2003 when he was at Sporting Lisbon and his influence could be cited as the reason for the endorsement of the Arab club as well.

Al-Nassr announced their Nike deal on their Twitter handle.

“We are delighted to announce Nike as our official kit supplier for the 2023/24 season This deal will be activated starting from AlNassr Japan tour at the end of July,” the Tweet reads

Ronaldo racked up 14 goals and two assists in 16 Saudi Pro League games last season.

Al-Nassr finished second in the Saudi Pro League standings with 67 points from 30 matches.

