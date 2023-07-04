Osimhen: Peseiro Is Right Coach For Super Eagles

Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen has said Jose Peseiro is the right man to lead the Super Eagles to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

Peseiro’s future is up in the air following the expiration of his contract.

The Portuguese contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) ran out at the end of last month.

Read Also: €90,000 Child Support: Eto’o Daughter Requests Prison Sentence For Her Father

President of the NFF, Shehu Gusau recently stated in an interview that the football house will seek the view of the public before deciding the fate of the former Saudi Arabia and Venezuela coach.

“The coach (Peseiro) is tactically sound and he is in control of the Super Eagles squad, which is very, very important,” Osimhen told Wazobia FM Radio Lagos.

“He knows what he wants.”

The Super Eagles have already qualified for 2023 AFCON finals with a game to spare.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information…