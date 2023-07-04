Osimhen Ranked 4th Best Men’s Striker In ESPN’s FC 100

Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been ranked fourth best men’s striker in 2022/23 season in ESPN’s FC 100.

Osimhen was placed fourth in the list for the top 10 strikers category for last season which was posted on ESPN’s Twitter handle on Tuesday.

He topped the likes of Robert Lewandowski (5th), Gabriel Jesus (6th), Alexander Isak (8th) and Dusan Vlahovic (9th).

Manchester City star Erling Haaland was placed at number one, Karim Benzema at number two while Harry Kane was third.

On why Osimhen made the list, ESPN wrote:”Osimhen is elite at basically two things: finding space in the box and taking lots of shots. Last we checked, those are pretty important things.

“He wasn’t a huge link-up guy for Napoli in 2022-23, he was decent-at-best from both pressing and passing perspectives. (He’s shown potential in these regards in previous seasons, though.) But Napoli had guys for that. What they needed from Osimhen was shooting, and he has become one of the…