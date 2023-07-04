Ozil Warns Turkish Wonderkid Guler Against Move To Arsenal

Mesut Ozil has reportedly warned Turkish wonderkid Arda Guler against a move to former club Arsenal.

The Gunners are monitoring the 18-year-old Fenerbahce ace, who is also attracting attention from Barcelona.

The Premier League club have already signed Kai Havertz and are close to finalising deals for Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber from West Ham and Ajax respectively.

It is gathered that they are also keen on Guler, who’s been labelled the ‘Turkish Messi’ after his impressive displays for Fenerbahce in the last couple of seasons, with reports claiming they ‘started the process’ to sign the teenager over a year ago.

But Mundo Deportivo claim that Ozil has intervened to suggest that he should stay with Fenerbahce to continue his development.

The report adds that Ozil is also keen on Guler to think more about game time at this stage of his career.

Meanwhile, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has already confirmed that the LaLiga champions have opened talks regarding a deal…