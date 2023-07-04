Ramos Linked To MLS Club Inter Miami

Spanish defender, Sergio Ramos has been linked with a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain in this summer transfer window.

Ramos’ contract expired after two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain where he won two French Ligue 1 titles.

According to AS, Ramos’ return to his boyhood club Sevilla looks very unlikely at this point, and Inter Miami who just signed his former club teammate Lionel Messi and international teammate Sergio Busquets, have tabled an offer for him.

Inter Miami are also trying to bring former Spain defender Jordi Alba to the club.

Ramos reportedly has two other offers from the Saudi Pro-League this summer as he mulls over his decision.

The 37-year-old netted twice and made one assist in 33 French Ligue 1 games in the 20222023 season.

Paris Saint-Germain won the 2022/2023 French League title with 85 points from 38 games.

By Toju Sote

