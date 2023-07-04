Saudi Arabian Club Al-Ettifaq Appoint Gerrard New Head Coach

Former England and Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard has been named new head coach of Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq.

The club confirmed Gerrard’s appointment on their Twitter handle.

The former Reds skipper signed a two-year contract with the Saudi club.

Gerrard, 43, had said in June he had been invited over to the country to “look at a potential offer” but that he would not be taking it up.

“Without a doubt, Gerrard’s presence will be an addition and a quantum leap to our league,” said Khalid Al-Dabal, the club’s chairman.

Al-Ettifaq were seventh in the 16-team Saudi Pro League last season, finishing 35 points behind champions Al-Ittihad.

Gerrard has been out of work since being sacked as Aston Villa manager in October last year.

His move to Saudi Arabia follows a summer of heavy investment by Pro League clubs as several top European players have joined Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East.

