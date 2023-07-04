Super Falcons To Know Opponents Thursday

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will discover their foes in the qualifers for the 2024 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations on Thursday.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced on its official website that the draw ceremony will take place in Rabat, Morocco.

It will be live on CAF digital platforms and CAF TV partners from 5pm.

Morocco will host the competition for the second consecutive time after staging the last edition in 2022.

The Super Falcons finished in fourth position at the competition.

It was the second time the West Africans failed to win a medal in the history of the competition.

South Africa won the competition after edging past Morocco 2-1 in the past final.

