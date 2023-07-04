Troost-Ekong Set To Join PAOK Salonica

Super Eagles vice-captain, William Troost-Ekong is on the verge of sealing a move to Greek Super League club, PAOK Salonica.

According to Greek news outlet, Sportime, PAOK Salonica, who are three-time Greek League champions have reached an agreement with Sky Bet Championship club, Watford to sign the defender.

Watford will receive €1m as transfer fee for Troost-Ekong.

The centre-back spent the second half of last season on loan at Serie A club, Salernitana.

Salernitana however failed to take up the option to sign him on a permanent deal.

The 29-year-old scored once in nine league appearances for the Garnets.

Troost-Ekong has previously played for clubs in the Netherlands, Turkey, and Italy.



By Adeboye Amosu

