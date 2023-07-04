Underrate Super Falcons At Your Own Peril

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph has expressed his optimism on the chances of the Super Falcons at the fast approaching 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup slated for New Zealand and Australia.

Recall that Nigeria have been pitched in group B alongside Australia, Canada and Republic of Ireland.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist stated that the Super Falcons is capable of pulling an upset and should not be underrated.

“I am very optimistic the Super Falcons can make Nigeria proud at the 2023 Women’s World Cup because they are not new to the terrain.

“We have players who are playing at the top level of football around the globe and they are determine to rewrite history which I am very sure they can achieve.

“Any proponent that underrate the Super Falcons will be doing that at their own peril.”

The FIFA Women World Cup is scheduled to take place over a period of one month, starting from 20 July to 20 August 2023.

Copyright…