2023 AFCON: Super Eagles Will Do Well In Cote d’Ivoire – Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is confident the Super Eagles will put up a good showing at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

The three-time African champions secured a place at the 2023 AFCON finals after a hard-fought 3-2 win against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in Monrovia last month.

The West Africans were eliminated in the second round by Tunisia at the last edition of the competition in Cameroon.

Osimhen is however confident the Super Eagles will perform better this time around.

“We have a great squad to do well, I’m proud of the team,” Osimhen told Wazobia FM Radio Lagos.

“We fight for the team because it’s a privilege to play for Nigeria.

“We expect greatness, we will aim for the trophy.

“We have experienced players and leaders like Ahmed Musa, Kenneth Omeruo and Wilfred Ndidi, who have been helpful to the younger players.

“I know some of the fans have given up on us (after the…