2023 U-23 AFCON: Morocco, Egypt Qualify For Paris Olympic Football Event

Hosts of this year’s U-23 AFCON Morocco and Egypt have qualified for next year’s football event of the Paris Olympic Games.

Both countries clinched tickets to the summer games after wins in the semi-finals of the U-23 AFCON on Tuesday.

While Egypt are making back-to-back appearance in the final, it is Morocco’s first since the 2011 edition.

In the first semi-final Egypt edged Guinea 1-0 while Morocco pipped Mali 4-3 on penalties after regulation time ended 2-2.

The winner between Mali and Guinea in the third-place game will qualify for the Olympics, while the team that finish fourth will play the AFC–CAF playoff to decide the final Olympic slot.

The 2023 U-23 AFCON is the 4th edition of the quadrennial African football tournament organized by CAF.

This is the second time Morocco is hosting the tournament, as they were the inaugural hosts back in 2011.

