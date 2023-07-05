2023 WWC: Ordega, Ayinde Yet To Arrive Super Falcons Camp

The duo of Francisca Ordega and Halimatu Ayinde are the only players yet to arrive the Super Falcons camp ahead of the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

In a Tweet on the Super Falcons handle, 21 players are already in camp for with the pair still being expected.

“Camp Updates!

“21 players are currently in Gold Coast, Australia 🇳🇿, for our training preparations for the @FIFAWWC.

“Still expected are Halimatu Ayinde and Francisca Ordega.”

Players and officials of the Falcons arrive Australia on Tuesday, July 4.

The nine-time African champions are in Group B with Australia, Canada and Republic of Ireland.

