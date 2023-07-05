Ajibade Models Atletico’s New Jerseys For 2023/23 Season

Super Falcons forward Rasheedat Ajibade was one of the players who modeled Atlético Madrid’s new home and away kits for next season.

Ajibade revealed the unveiling in a post on her Twitter handle.

She joined club stars like Koke, Antoine Griezmann and Axel Witsel to unveil the new kits.

“Unleashing the fierce rojiblanco energy! Embracing the Atletico spirit in style.

“I am excited to rock Atletico Madrid’s stunning new home and away jerseys for the 2023/2024 season,” she wrote on her handle.

The red and white kit will return to the traditional vertical stripes.

While the away kit will pay tribute to the club’s 120th anniversary with blue and white as the main colours.

Meanwhile, Ajibade will feature for Nigeria at this year’s FIFA women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Falcons are in Group B with co-host Australia, Canada and Republic of Ireland.

