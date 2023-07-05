Chelsea Will Regret Selling Kovacic –Johnson

Former Chelsea defender, Glen Johnson has revealed that the Blues will regret selling Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City this summer.

Recall that Kovacic joined Premier League champions Manchester City, Kai Havertz has joined Arsenal, and Mason Mount is closing in on a £65million transfer to Manchester United.

However, Johnson reckons his old club could end up regretting selling Kovacic, who he described as a world-class player.

“I think he [Kovacic] is going to be one of the biggest losses for Chelsea this summer.

“They’ve got decent money for him, but they’ve sold him to a better side that he is going to improve.

“It was obviously a tough decision for Chelsea to sell him to City, but he is going to thrive at Manchester City as he is going to be surrounded by world-class players and he himself is a world-class player,” Johnson told Betfred.

