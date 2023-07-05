De Gea On Fenerbahce Radar, Exits United After 12 Years

Spanish goalkeeper, David de Gea, has been linked with a move to Turkish side Fenerbahce in this summer transfer window.

De Gea is set to end his 12-year spell at Manchester United following the expiration of his current contract.

The goalkeeper’s agents will have a meeting with Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce this week. The club will be expected to place a formal offer after the meeting.

According to Sun Sport, Manchester United are looking to sign FC Porto’s Diogo Costa to replace De Gea.

De Gea has also received an offer from Saudi Pro-League club Al-Nassr this summer.

The 32-year-old former Spain international made 38 appearances for the Red Devils in the Premier League last season.

Manchester United finished third in the Premier League last season with 75 points from 38 matches.

Fenerbahce were second in the Turkish Super Lig with 80 points after 36 games.

By Toju Sote

