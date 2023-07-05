€90,000 Child Support: Eto’o Daughter Requests Prison Sentence For Her Father

Barcelona legend Samuel Eto’o’s daughter, Erika Do Rosario Nieves wants him to be jailed in prison for a year over failure to pay €90,000 child support, according to Diario Sport.

The former Barca star does not pay his daughter the child support fee of €1,400 per month – the sum that was defined by court last year when it was confirmed that Erika is indeed Samuel’s biological daughter.

Eto’o allegedly hasn’t paid the allowance fee for 5 years already which amounts to 90,000 euros.

“He owes his daughter more than five years of allowance but continues to defy justice. Erika’s economy is very weak, while Eto’o lives in luxury,” the daughter’s lawyer, Fernando Osuna, has said.

Osuna also noted that it is ‘abnormal’ that Eto’o remains the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation given all his criminal records [he was also accused of tax fraud in Spain]. The lawyer assured that the trial against the former player will be held in Madrid sooner or…