Ike Ugbo Joins Cardiff City On Loan

Cardiff City have announced the signing of Ike Ugbo on a season-long deal.

The 24-year-old joined the Bluebirds on loan from French club Troyes AC for the entirety of the 2023/24 season.

“I’m very happy to be here. I’ve been waiting to come back to the English leagues for a while now and I’m really pleased that it’s finally over the line.

“I spoke to the manager before coming here. He was telling me how I suit the Club, what I can do to help the Club and what the Club can do to help me. I think our ambitions align together, so I think it was a perfect choice for me.

“For the team, I think we should push for the highest and try and get promoted. I think we shouldn’t short-change ourselves. There is great variety in the team, so I think we can do really good stuff this year.

“I can’t wait to finally put on the shirt and score my first goal for the Club.”

