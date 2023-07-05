Kano Pillars, Katsina United Gain Promotion To NPL

Kano Pillars and Katsina United have secured promotion to the Nigeria Premier League.

The two clubs qualified from the Northern Conference of the Nigeria National League (NNL).

Pillars and Katsina United were relegated from the Nigerian top-flight last season.

Katsina United confirmed their qualification after defeating Kano Pillars 1-0 in their NNL Super Eight playoffs encounter at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on Wednesday afternoon.

Former Enyimba forward, Victor Mbaoma scored the decisive goal on 59 minutes.

The Chanji Boys and Sai Masu finished on six points but the latter top the group on goal difference.

Sporting Lagos have already secured their promotion to the NPL.

