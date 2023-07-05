Mount Completes Switch To Man United From Chelsea

Mason Mount has completed his summer transfer from Chelsea to Manchester United on a five-year deal with the option of a further year, the Red Devils have announced.

The fee agreed for the 24-year-old England midfielder is £60 million including add-ons.

Mount rose through the ranks at Chelsea and made 129 Premier League appearances for them, scoring 27 goals and assisting 22.

In a statement published on Manchester United official website, Mount said: “It’s never easy to leave the team where you grew up, but Manchester United will present an exciting new challenge for the next stage of my career.

Also Read: De Gea On Fenerbahce Radar, To Leave Man United After 12 Years

“Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I’m joining. And I can’t wait to be part of this group’s drive to win major trophies.”

Mount, who won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021, added: “Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under…