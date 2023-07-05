PSG Unveil Enrique As New Manager

French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain have officially announced Spanish Gaffer Luis Enrique as their new coach.

The former Barcelona coach signed a two year contract with the French League champions.

Enrique takes over from ousted gaffer Christophe Galtier who spent a year at the club.

The information was announced on the Paris Saint-Germain Twitter handle.

“Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce that Luis Enrique has been named as it’s first team’s head coach, with the Spanish manager signing a two year contract,” the Tweet reads

.

Enrique won the treble with Barcelona in the 2014/15 season.

Paris Saint-Germain finished first in the French Ligue 1 last term with 85 points from 38 games.

