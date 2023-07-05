Rangers Appoint Ilechukwu New Head Coach

Rangers have confirmed the appointment of Fidelis Ilechukwu as their new head coach.

The former MFM tactician will be unveiled by the Flying Antelopes on Wednesday (today).

Former handler of the Coal City club, Abdul Maikaba left his post following the expiration of his contract last month.

“It gives me pleasure to inform all our teaming supporters that after a lengthy deliberation to secure the services of a quality coach to take over the technical activities in our club, we have successfully gotten the signature of coach Fidelis Ilechukwu and he would be unveiled in a brief ceremony at the head office of the club,”administrative secretary, Ferdinand Ugwuarua told the club’s official website.

“His coming will help the club stabilize and challenge effectively for honors in the coming season.”

Ilechwuku spent spent two years at Plateau United guiding the club to second place finish in his…