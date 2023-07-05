Troost-Ekong Joins PAOK Thessaloniki On Three- Year Contract

Super Eagles vice-captain, William Troost-Ekong has linked up with Greek Super League club, PAOK Thessaloniki.

Troost-Ekong who joined the former Greek Super League champions from Sky Bet Championship club, Watford penned a three-year contract.

PAOK paid around €1m to secure the services of the centre-back.

The 29-year-old Ekong spent the second half of last season on loan at Serie A club Salernitana, who did not trigger the option to sign him permanently.

Troost-Ekong played nine times for the Garnets and scored once.

PAOK finished fourth in the Greek League last season and will compete in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

They will face Beitar Jerusalem in the second qualifying round later this month.

