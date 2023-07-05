You’ll Be A Fool To Leave Roma –Sabatini Warns Dybala

Former AS Roma sporting director Walter Sabatini has warned Paulo Dybala that he will be be a fool to leave Roma this summer.

Recall that Dybala joined Roma last summer from Juventus.

Sabatini said at his book presentation: “The number 10 shirt is for Francesco (Totti). Right now, Paulo is the only true champion that Roma have, but the 10 belongs to Totti.

However, La Joya for Sabatini is destined to remain: “I am convinced that Dybala will stay at Roma, he is an intelligent boy and he is the first to be aware that he needs at least another season to overcome all his probably physical problems.

“He too he knows he’s found an audience that loves him and cheers him on unconditionally, he’d be a fool to leave.”

