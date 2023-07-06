Bayern Munich Won’t Pay €180m For Osimhen – Hoeness

Bayern Munich honorary president, Uli Hoeness has declared that the club won’t pay €180m for Victor Osimhen.

The Bavarians are in the market for a new striker and have constantly been linked with a move for Osimhen.

Napoli have reportedly slapped a €180m price tag on the striker.

Hoeness however stated that the Bundesliga champions will won’t overpay for the Nigeria international.

“Bayern Munich don’t go along with that if the numbers of up to €180m are correct,” he told t-online.de.

“I don’t know the exact budget, but there’s a lot of speculation about that. One thing is for sure: no matter what it ends up being, signing a top striker will be expensive.

These [Kolo Muani and Osimhen] are both excellent strikers, even if both are 24 years old. Osimhen is a bit further because he has been playing in a top league for a long time. Bayern can plan ahead for a decade with any of them….