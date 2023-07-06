CAF Instructors Drills 15 Nigeria’s Elite Coaches In Abuja

The first-of-its-kind CAF Coaching Instructors’ Course to be conducted on Nigerian soil was flagged off at the NFF/FIFA Goal Project, MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Thursday, with President of NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau expressing a sense of fulfilment with the calibre of instructors sent by the Confederation of African Football to conduct the course.

CAF Elite Instructor and FIFA Technical Expert Abraham Mebratu from Ethiopia will take charge of the different aspects of the training programme, which has 15 of Nigeria’s elite coaches participating.

“CAF has sent us one of the very best in the field. I urge you to follow this very unique programme and the different modules with rapt attention so that you can gain so much to pass on to other Nigerian coaches in subsequent courses,” NFF President Gusau said in a speech read on his behalf by the NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi.

