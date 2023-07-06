Genk Keen To Re-Sign Onuachu From Southampton

Belgian Pro League outfit, KRC Genk are interested in re-signing Paul Onuachu from Sky Bet Championship club, Southampton.

Onuachu joined Southampton from Genk in January but failed to make impact at the club.

The Nigerian international failed to register a goal in 11 league appearances for the Saints.

According to reports in Belgium, Genk have indicated interest in bringing back the striker.

The 29-year-old scored 79 goals in 114 league appearances for the Smurfs.

Bundesliga club, Borussia Monchengladbach and Turkish Super Lig outfit, Trabzonspor have also been linked with Onuachu.

