Gusau Charges FIFA Instructors To Help Develop Nigerian Referees

President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau on Monday called on FIFA refereeing instructors who are in Nigeria for three refereeing programmes, to help improve the lot of Nigerian referees to a level that they would be regularly considered for major FIFA and CAF assignments.

Speaking in his office during a visit by the instructors, Gusau appealed to the instructors from Zambia, Morocco, Mozambique and Djibouti to always find time, even outside regular instructional periods and sessions, to communicate with Nigerian referees with a view to supporting, encouraging and building them up to be among the very best on the African continent.

“We have our teams regularly taking part in major competitions in Africa and the world, and it is always a painful thing seeing referees from other countries while we hardly get to see our own compatriots of the whistle. We want you to take up this assignment beyond the regular instruction courses; you should endeavour to…