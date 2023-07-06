How Guardiola’s Time As Bayern Coach Damaged German’s National Team —Schweinsteiger

Bastian Schweinsteiger has said Pep Guardiola’s time as Bayern Munich coach contributed to Germany’s decline in football.

Guardiola was appointed Bayern coach in 2013 with Schweinsteiger playing under the Spaniard for two seasons before departing for Manchester United in 2015.

After winning the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, Germany have failed to make meaningful impact in subsequent tournaments.

They crashed out in the group stages of the last two World Cups in 2018 and 2022.

At the 2020 European Championship, they could only reach the round of 16 stage.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Schweinsteiger said the German national team’s decision to change their football philosophy has affected them.

“It’s a situation that is very tricky for the German national team and football in general I think there has been a lot of change.

“When Pep Guardiola joined Bayern Munich everybody believed we have to play this kind of football like short passes and we were kind of losing our value…