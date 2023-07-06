I’ll Assess Super Falcons At The Weekend -Fitness Coach, Quigley

Super Falcons fitness coach Kyle Quigley says that he will assess the team’s fitness and vigour over the weekend.

The Super Falcons are currently in Australia as they prepare for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The tournament will take place from July 20 to August 20.

In a video posted on the NFF Twitter handle, Quigley said he was excited to have sessions with the Nigerian team.

“That is something I have to find out for myself, I have never met the group before,” Quigley said

“So integration, see where they are, today I’m observing and from the weekend I’ll have my sessions with the team and I’ll assess them from there.

“Of course I am excited, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, the World Cup it doesn’t get any bigger in Women’s football.

“I’m very excited, I’ve been told lots of stories how good they are, how good the group is.”

The Super Falcons are in Group B alongside hosts team Australia, Republic of Ireland…