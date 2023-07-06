Deborah Abiodun has said making her first appearance at the FIFA senior women’s World Cup is still like a dream.

Abiodun made the Super Falcons final squad for this year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Just last year the 19-year-old midfielder featured for the Falconets squad that got to the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup.

Expressing her delight Abiodun wrote on Twitter:“Impossibility is nothing! Still feels like a dream to me heading to my first senior FIFA Women’s World Cup with Nigeria.”

The Super Falcons are in Group B with Australia, Canada and debutant Republic of Ireland.

Meanwhile, 21 players are currently in Gold Coast, Australia, for the Falcons training preparations for the tournament.

The duo of Halimatu Ayinde and Francisca Ordega are yet to arrive camp.

Also, 18 players took part in the team’s first training on Thursday at Gold Coast Sports Centre while the trio of Gift Monday, Esther Okoronkwo and Tochukwu Oluehi…