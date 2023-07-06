Villarreal Chief Expresses Doubts Over AC Milan Interest In Chukwueze

Villarreal president, Fernando Roig has expressed doubt over AC Milan’s interest in Samuel Chukwueze.

The Rossoneri are interested in picking up the 24-year-old Nigerian winger this summer and have reportedly prepared an offer worth around €25m including add-ons.

Villarreal’s €35m asking price, meaning further talks are needed to try and close out an agreement.

“I don’t know if Milan are interested in the player. But if the interest is the same as when they came for Mateo Musacchio… On that occasion Galliani came and said ‘I want the player, but I have no money’, then we ate fideuà (a local dish, ed.) and went home,”Roig told AS.

“We are making the movements that the market allows us. The premise is to have a better team than last year. I am happy with the situation.”

Another aspect of the Chukwueze deal that could be cause for concern for Milan is his passport status; the…