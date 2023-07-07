2023 WWC: Super Falcons Group Opponent Ireland Lose 3-0 To France In Friendly Game

Super Falcons of Nigeria Group B opponent at this year’s FIFA women’s World Cup, Republic of Ireland, lost 3-0 to France in an international friendly game on Thursday.

It is Ireland’s third defeat in five games (one win and one draw) played in 2023.

A brace from Maelle Lakrar and Eugenie Le Sommer earned France the comfortable win.

Lakrar opened the scoring one minute into first half added time.

Le Sommer made it 2-0 three minutes of first half added time before Lakrar got and second and France’s third in the 61st minute.

Republic of Ireland will face Colombia in another friendly game which will come up on Friday, 14 July.

The World Cup debutant will face Super Falcons in their final Group B game.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.