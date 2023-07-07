Heineken Marks 150th Anniversary With ‘Good Times’ For Consumers

Heineken®, one of the world’s most recognised beer brands, is marking its 150th anniversary with an unconventional celebration of the many ways the brand has been nicknamed, misspelled or mis-served over the years.

The celebration is to showcase how good times and sparking true connections over a beer are, in the end, what matters most.

Freddy Heineken’s famous words “I don’t sell beer, I sell gezelligheid” have never rung so true. “Gezelligheid” translated to that feeling of good times, something that has been at the heart of the Heineken® brand for the last 150 years.

To celebrate this milestone anniversary, Heineken® is putting good times front and centre of its global birthday festivities.

At a Press Conference Thursday to announce plans for the anniversary in Lagos, Sampson Oloche, Portfolio Manager – Premium, Sessionable & 0.0 Lager, Nigerian Breweries Plc, said, “In celebration of our 150th anniversary and our deep ties to Nigeria, we have exciting…