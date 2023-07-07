I Feel Relieved To Have Joined PSG

Former Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar has revealed that he feel excited and relieved to complete his move to PSG.

Skriniar joins in a Bosman deal, having initially committed to PSG in January.

He said at his presentation: “The last few months were not easy for me, I was injured, I had a back problem but now I feel really good. I played two matches with Slovakia, so I am ready. I haven’t stopped training since the injury, so I am 100%, maybe even more.

“When a club like Paris Saint-Germain wants to sign you, you have to make a decision quickly. I know they’re one of the best teams in the world, it only took a second.”

Skriniar added: “There is always pressure when you arrive at a club like Paris Saint-Germain. I feel it a little bit, but I feel ready, ready to be part of this great club. I like the pressure, I always try to be ready

