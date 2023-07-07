Iheanacho Moves To Danish Club FC Midtylland

Danish club, FC Midtylland have announced the signing of Nigeria forward Stanley Iheanacho.

The former Golden Eaglets star signed a five-year contract.

Iheanacho expressed his delight after signing the contract.

“I’m really happy, and it’s something I’ve been waiting for for a long time. It has been a hard fight to get here, so to be standing here now means a lot to me,” he said.

The club’s deputy sporting director, Ove Pedersen praised the new signing.

“We are dealing with a player who has a nice physical package,” Pedersen stated.

“He possesses extreme top speed and has scored many goals.”

