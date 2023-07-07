It’s Oshoala’s Time To Shine -Babangida

Former Super Eagles winger, Tijani Babangida believes Super Falcons star, Asisat Oshoala will flourish at the fast approaching 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The 28-year-old striker enjoyed yet another successful 2022-23 season after bagging 21 goals and three assists in 28 games for Barça Femeni, a feat she has become accustomed to in her 5-year stint at the club in Spanish Women’s Football.

Recall that Oshoala scored in Nigeria’s 2015 and 2019 World Cup appearances and will hope to guide a strong Nigeria side out of the group stages, where they are matched with Ireland, Australia, and Canada.

In a chat with Completesport.com Babangida said that Oshoala has a point to prove at this World Cup, most especially knowing fully that she’s at the peak of her career.

“Asisat Oshoala is shown that she’s a fantastic player and good scorer when presented with the chance.

“Her brilliant display for Barcelona last season is an indication that she is going to the world Cup to…