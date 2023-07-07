Nigerian High Commission Hosts Super Falcons

The Nigerian High Commission in Australia hosted a spectacular welcome party for the Super Falcons on Thursday.

Ambassador Anderson Madubike led the group, making it an incredible event.

The Super Falcons are currently in Australia a ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) divulged the information on their Twitter handle.

Madabuike urged the ladies to do their best in the competition and assured the girls of support from the Nigerians living in Australia.

The Super Falcons are in Group B with hosts Australia, Republic of Ireland and Canada.

The three-time African champions will take on Olympic champions Canada in their opening game on July 21.

Australia and New Zealand will co-host the competition from July 20 to August 20.

By Toju Sote

