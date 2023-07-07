OFFICIAL: Azpilicueta Departs Chelsea After 11 Years

Chelsea defender, Cesar Azpilicueta, has left the club as a free agent despite having a year left on his contract.

The Blues announced Azpilicueta‘s departure in a statement on their website on Thursday.

“Azpi became the first player to win it all during his time at Stamford Bridge. In the process, he also won the hearts of supporters and cemented his place in the club’s history.

“Signed from Marseille in the summer of 2012, the man affectionately nicknamed ‘Dave’ by fans played a key role in one of the most successful spells in Chelsea’s history. And he did so in several different positions: right-back, left-back, centre-back, and wing-back.

“The 33-year-old twice won the Premier League. The FA Cup and League Cup were also claimed, as was the Europa League. It was as club captain that Azpilicueta lifted the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and for the first time in Chelsea history, the FIFA Club World Cup.

“That makes Azpilicueta one of just six players…