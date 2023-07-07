Olukoya Women’s Basketball Championship Holds In Lagos

The 3rd edition of Dr & Dr (Mrs) D K Olukoya Women’s Basketball Championship will hold from July 10-15, 2023 at the national stadium in Lagos.

Some of the participating teams are First Bank of Lagos, MFM, Sunshine Angels of Akure, Bayelsa Achievers, Dolphins of Lagos, Ekiti Angels, and Heartland Queens of Imo state, among others.

The annual event is part of activities always lined up to celebrate Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries General Overseer, Dr Daniel Olukoya and his wife Dr Shade Olukoya on their birthday which coincidentally is the same day, July 15.

One of the participating teams is the MFM Women Basketball club, founded by Dr Olukoya in 2018 as part of his 70 points youth repositioning agenda. They’re the second best women basketball team in Nigeria and have represented Nigeria on the continent.

Venues will be the national stadium indoor and the National Institute for Sports (NIS), Surulere, Lagos.

